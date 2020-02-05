Cher thinks she know how President Trump caused the Dem caucus meltdown in Iowa, and, we admit, she has has us convinced:
I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO
DESTROYED”IOWA”.NOT KIDDING.TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U🔥”EVIL”🔥WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED. pic.twitter.com/k4S7UaKzYJ
— Cher (@cher) February 4, 2020
Including the photo of her and Britney Spears is probably code for something that we haven’t figured out yet:
All the elements. The words. The capitalization besides “trump.” The bizarre monkey pictures. The pictures of herself and Britney Spears in the camera roll.
It’s just…
*chef’s kiss*
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 5, 2020
Here’s a close up:
Love how Cher tweeted a picture of her camera roll and there are 5 pictures of flying monkeys from the Wizard of Oz as well as a picture of her and one of Britney Spears(??) https://t.co/nJM9XqQHnB pic.twitter.com/alWG0d6MK6
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 4, 2020
It’s all connected!
I'm pretty sure that if Cher wasn't wealthy she'd be in the lockdown side of an assisted living retirement center.
— Tom (@BoreGuru) February 5, 2020
Or maybe her theory makes no sense?
Seek help, please:
🎼 “Do you be-LEEEE-ee-eee-eve in #TrumpDerangementSyndrome!?”
— MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) February 5, 2020
This has us baffled, too:
There’s a lot happening in this tweet, but I’m most perplexed by the quotes around “Iowa” https://t.co/Ru0fKw4C73
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 5, 2020
He’s broken Cher and every other Dem:
Trump broke Cher https://t.co/Oovr3lZHcK
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 5, 2020
***