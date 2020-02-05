Cher thinks she know how President Trump caused the Dem caucus meltdown in Iowa, and, we admit, she has has us convinced:

I BELIEVE IT WAS trump AND HIS FLYING MONKEYS WHO

DESTROYED”IOWA”.NOT KIDDING.TRUMP IS ABOUT TO SHOW U🔥”EVIL”🔥WE NEVER KNEW EXISTED. pic.twitter.com/k4S7UaKzYJ — Cher (@cher) February 4, 2020

Including the photo of her and Britney Spears is probably code for something that we haven’t figured out yet:

All the elements. The words. The capitalization besides “trump.” The bizarre monkey pictures. The pictures of herself and Britney Spears in the camera roll. It’s just… *chef’s kiss* — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 5, 2020

Here’s a close up:

Love how Cher tweeted a picture of her camera roll and there are 5 pictures of flying monkeys from the Wizard of Oz as well as a picture of her and one of Britney Spears(??) https://t.co/nJM9XqQHnB pic.twitter.com/alWG0d6MK6 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 4, 2020

It’s all connected!

I'm pretty sure that if Cher wasn't wealthy she'd be in the lockdown side of an assisted living retirement center. — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 5, 2020

Or maybe her theory makes no sense?

Seek help, please:

🎼 “Do you be-LEEEE-ee-eee-eve in #TrumpDerangementSyndrome!?” — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) February 5, 2020

This has us baffled, too:

There’s a lot happening in this tweet, but I’m most perplexed by the quotes around “Iowa” https://t.co/Ru0fKw4C73 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 5, 2020

He’s broken Cher and every other Dem:

Trump broke Cher https://t.co/Oovr3lZHcK — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 5, 2020

***