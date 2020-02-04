Believe it or not, there are still no results in for yesterday’s Iowa caucuses. Results may be in later today:

The biggest winners of the night were everyone who went to bed early:

And as you’d expect, the NYC tabloids are having a little bit of fun at Iowa expense. Which one do you like better?

Here’s the New York Post and “DUH MOINES”:

And here the New York Daily News with “CAUCUS CHAOS” with the sub-head of “Corn-clogged Iowans botch 1st Dem vote”:

It’s a tough choice! The headlines are a tie, but we’ll give it to the NY Post thanks to their photo selection:

Local papers were a tad kinder’s to the state’s eff up:

Boring!

***

