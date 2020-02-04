Believe it or not, there are still no results in for yesterday’s Iowa caucuses. Results may be in later today:

Today on TODAY: The latest on the chaos in the Iowa caucuses. We're still waiting on results after an unprecedented problem reporting the totals. This morning, how the candidates are reacting and how it could impact the race moving forward. — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 4, 2020

The biggest winners of the night were everyone who went to bed early:

Glad I didn’t stay up late waiting for Iowa caucus results. RIP Iowa caucus — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) February 4, 2020

And as you’d expect, the NYC tabloids are having a little bit of fun at Iowa expense. Which one do you like better?

Here’s the New York Post and “DUH MOINES”:

And here the New York Daily News with “CAUCUS CHAOS” with the sub-head of “Corn-clogged Iowans botch 1st Dem vote”:

CAUCUS CHAOS Iowa vote in disarray with ‘quality checks’ and new reporting ruleshttps://t.co/FCtXZ5p0Gr pic.twitter.com/WDcrxYnN9a — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 4, 2020

It’s a tough choice! The headlines are a tie, but we’ll give it to the NY Post thanks to their photo selection:

Local papers were a tad kinder’s to the state’s eff up:

“Iowa Drops the Ball.”

Local papers document that electoral sh*tshow that just happened. #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/TCpruTDM24 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 4, 2020

Boring!

