Hollywood’s Gary Whitta (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The Book of Eli,” poked some fun at President Trump’s Kansas/Missouri gaffe from Super Bowl Sunday, tweeting “This is why VEEP had to end” in reference to HBO’s hit comedy, “VEEP” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

And then Louis-Dreyfus herself responded, tweeting “Very difficult to compete with THAT”:

Now, we get that Trump’s gaffe is funny to libs, but the fact is it’s the Iowa caucuses that people were comparing to “Veep”:

And this is a perfect “Veep” moment with Pete Buttigieg claiming victory even though not a single result had been posted:

Classic.

***

