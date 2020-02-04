Hollywood’s Gary Whitta (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The Book of Eli,” poked some fun at President Trump’s Kansas/Missouri gaffe from Super Bowl Sunday, tweeting “This is why VEEP had to end” in reference to HBO’s hit comedy, “VEEP” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus:
This is why VEEP had to end. https://t.co/3VzFAYTL9d
— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 3, 2020
And then Louis-Dreyfus herself responded, tweeting “Very difficult to compete with THAT”:
Very difficult to compete with THAT https://t.co/hCLUOc2sdV
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) February 3, 2020
Now, we get that Trump’s gaffe is funny to libs, but the fact is it’s the Iowa caucuses that people were comparing to “Veep”:
Today is yet another day when we all know in our hearts that the most honest, authentic, and true to life representation of politics ever presented by Hollywood was Veep.
— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) February 4, 2020
Life is VEEP. https://t.co/9pULdyEhQ7
— Elizabeth Picciuto 🌨 (@epicciuto) February 4, 2020
The #IowaCaucuses is the best episode of Veep I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/4RpmByCQOC
— Chris Gore @ AwardThis (@ThatChrisGore) February 4, 2020
Wow VEEP really is getting hardcore
— Nick Dahlink [twitch.tv/NickIGN] 💅🌈 (@theregos) February 4, 2020
Veep was non-fiction.
— Ady Barkan🔥🌹 (@AdyBarkan) February 4, 2020
This is like watching an episode of Veep with audio track from an episode of Silicon Valley #IACaucus
— Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin_Welsh) February 4, 2020
I didn’t realize Veep was back on. Last night’s episode in Iowa, a bit hard to believe – but sure, why not?
— Brian Hughes (@BrianHughesATL) February 4, 2020
And this is a perfect “Veep” moment with Pete Buttigieg claiming victory even though not a single result had been posted:
Cue “Veep” closing credits scroll. https://t.co/XwkCtQUPv0
— Zach Weissmueller (@TheAbridgedZach) February 4, 2020
Classic.
