Donald Trump is about 24 hours away from victory in his impeachment trial and new polling out from Gallup shows he’s at a “new all-time high”:

Gallup has Trump's job approval up to 49%, a new all-time high.https://t.co/pnH6x2VD7j pic.twitter.com/XSNYBz4zLN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 4, 2020

Thank you Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi! He couldn’t have done it without you:

To put things into perspective, Trump is +4 when compared to Obama at the same point in their first terms:

Gallup – Presidential job approval at this point in the first term: Carter 58

Reagan 55

HW Bush 47

Clinton 52

W Bush 49

Obama 45

Trump 49 Trump is now ahead of Obama, tied with W and only 3 behind Clinton with 9 months to go until the election. And all three won reelection. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2020

This could go down as the biggest backfire in political history, and Dems will deny it to their last breath:

Democrats still won't believe this has backfired. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2020

