Donald Trump is about 24 hours away from victory in his impeachment trial and new polling out from Gallup shows he’s at a “new all-time high”:

Thank you Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi! He couldn’t have done it without you:

To put things into perspective, Trump is +4 when compared to Obama at the same point in their first terms:

This could go down as the biggest backfire in political history, and Dems will deny it to their last breath:

***

