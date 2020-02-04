As we wait (and wait) for results from Iowa, here’s a reminder that in 2016 it took about a month before California counted all of its primary ballots:

Now, here’s where it gets good: California moved its primary this year to March 3, Super Tuesday. In 2016, California didn’t really matter and it had its primary on June 7:

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill to move California’s primary elections in 2020 to the beginning of March, three months ahead of when they were held in 2016.

So, everyone is cool just waiting a month for California to count everything?

Gird your loins, Dems. It’s going to get worse.

***

