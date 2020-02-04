As we wait (and wait) for results from Iowa, here’s a reminder that in 2016 it took about a month before California counted all of its primary ballots:
With the benefit of a night’s sleep… a lot of the handwringing about the Iowa results feels overwrought. In 2016 it took a month for California to count up its primary ballots. A month!
The bigger issue is that we expected to have a media narrative last night, and we don’t.
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 4, 2020
Now, here’s where it gets good: California moved its primary this year to March 3, Super Tuesday. In 2016, California didn’t really matter and it had its primary on June 7:
Tags: 2020californiaiowa