As we wait (and wait) for results from Iowa, here’s a reminder that in 2016 it took about a month before California counted all of its primary ballots:

The bigger issue is that we expected to have a media narrative last night, and we don’t.

With the benefit of a night’s sleep… a lot of the handwringing about the Iowa results feels overwrought. In 2016 it took a month for California to count up its primary ballots. A month!

Now, here’s where it gets good: California moved its primary this year to March 3, Super Tuesday. In 2016, California didn’t really matter and it had its primary on June 7:

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a bill to move California’s primary elections in 2020 to the beginning of March, three months ahead of when they were held in 2016.

So, everyone is cool just waiting a month for California to count everything?

THREAD: While everyone is waiting on #IowaCaucus results, let's take a look at the what the vote count process will look like in California on March 3rd. There WILL be ballots to be counted after Election Day. It's not a conspiracy, it's not unusual, and it's good for democracy. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

First, @CASOSvote does NOT print, process, or count ballots. The county elections offices handle vote counting. The counties report their results to the Secretary of State's office. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

Counties must send their first batch of results no more than two hours after they begin tallying votes after polls close. The first results you see after polls close at 8:00pm will be early arriving vote-by-mail ballots and votes cast at early vote locations. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

Why do early VBMs make up first results? County elections officials may begin opening vote-by-mail ballot envelopes up to ten business days before Election Day, but those results cannot be accessed or shared with the public until all polls close on Election Day. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

County elections officials continue to count ballots and report results through Election Night until all Election Day ballots have been counted and reported. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

Typically two days after the Election, the SOS will post an estimated outstanding ballots report from the counties. This will generate some headlines, as people freak out about the volume of outstanding ballots. It is perfectly normal and expected if you follow CA elections. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

So why are there so many post-Election Day votes to count in CA? A big reason: vote-by-mail ballots will be processed and counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive no later than 3 days after the election. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

Processing vote-by-mail ballots takes time as signatures must be verified. Once vote-by-mail ballots are counted, counties must process provisional ballots. And contrary to internet conspiracy theories every single provisional ballot is processed. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

All provisional ballots are carefully checked confirm that the voter is both registered and did not cast another ballot. Due to the additional human review and verification needed for provisional ballots, they are typically counted after Election Day and vote-by-mail ballots. — Sam Mahood (@Sam_Mahood) February 4, 2020

Gird your loins, Dems. It’s going to get worse.

