Last year, former ex-Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart warned Dems that despite President Trump being a “clear and present danger” to the United States of America, they shouldn’t impeach him because it might make him more popular with voters:

you argued last year, after admitting he's a "a clear and present threat to the national security of the United States" not to impeach the president because it might hurt Dems and make Trump more popular.

“I believe, based on my own experience, particularly during the Clinton administration, that if the Democrats move to impeach him knowing full well that he will never be convicted in the Senate … that actually might help Trump,” Lockhart said.

And guess what! Joe Lockhart was right!

“His best numbers since May”:

NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump job approval climbs five net points since December, hitting his best numbers since May at 46-51. His "strongly approve" rating at 36% is the highest of his presidency on a NBC/WSJ poll. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 2, 2020

And “44% of voters view Trump favorably, matching the highest level of his presidency”:

NBC/WSJ Poll: 43% of voters view Trump favorably, matching the highest level of his presidency on the NBC/WSJ poll. 33% of voters views Trump "very positively," which is the highest in Trump's presidency. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 2, 2020

And a majority of respondents don’t want him removed from office:

NBC/WSJ Poll: 46% of voters believe Trump should be removed from office while 49% do not want him removed. 52% of voters believe Trump abused his power – 37% do not. 53% believe Trump obstructed Congress, 37% do not. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 2, 2020

To paraphrase Cocaine Mitch, “Dems were warned. Dems were given an explanation. Nevertheless, they persisted.”

