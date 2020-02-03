Last year, former ex-Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart warned Dems that despite President Trump being a “clear and present danger” to the United States of America, they shouldn’t impeach him because it might make him more popular with voters:

From ABC News:

“I believe, based on my own experience, particularly during the Clinton administration, that if the Democrats move to impeach him knowing full well that he will never be convicted in the Senate … that actually might help Trump,” Lockhart said.

And guess what! Joe Lockhart was right!

Trending

“His best numbers since May”:

And “44% of voters view Trump favorably, matching the highest level of his presidency”:

And a majority of respondents don’t want him removed from office:

To paraphrase Cocaine Mitch, “Dems were warned. Dems were given an explanation. Nevertheless, they persisted.”

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentJoe Lockhart