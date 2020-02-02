So, this tweet from Tom Brady caused a lot of angst for Patriots fans as they did not know if it meant he was leaving, returning or teasing something else:

Well, now we know. It was a Super Bowl ad for Hule but he does say at the end, “I’m not going anywhere”:

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

Maybe Ajit Pai will lock him up? LOL:

Technically Tom Brady violated FCC rules when he didn't include something like #ad on his Friday night tweet. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 3, 2020

Some of the reaction:

That Tom Brady Ad 🙌🏼🙌🏼 “I’m not going anywhere” — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 3, 2020

Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl even when he isn’t playing in it. — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) February 3, 2020

Tom Brady just got paid a lot of money to say that he’s gonna stick around and get paid a lot of money and I question every life choice. #SuperBowl — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) February 3, 2020

He’s not even playing in it and @TomBrady just won the #SuperBowl — Solomon Syed (@SolomonSyed) February 3, 2020

Tom Brady is still making an impact on Super Bowl Sunday. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) February 3, 2020

That @TomBrady commercial made my heart stop 😂 #SuperBowl — Ashley Alexiss (@AshAlexiss) February 3, 2020

