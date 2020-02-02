So, this tweet from Tom Brady caused a lot of angst for Patriots fans as they did not know if it meant he was leaving, returning or teasing something else:
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 30, 2020
Well, now we know. It was a Super Bowl ad for Hule but he does say at the end, “I’m not going anywhere”:
Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB
— Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020
Maybe Ajit Pai will lock him up? LOL:
Technically Tom Brady violated FCC rules when he didn't include something like #ad on his Friday night tweet.
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 3, 2020
Some of the reaction:
That Tom Brady Ad 🙌🏼🙌🏼
“I’m not going anywhere”
— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 3, 2020
Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl even when he isn’t playing in it.
— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) February 3, 2020
Tom Brady just got paid a lot of money to say that he’s gonna stick around and get paid a lot of money and I question every life choice. #SuperBowl
— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) February 3, 2020
He’s not even playing in it and @TomBrady just won the #SuperBowl
— Solomon Syed (@SolomonSyed) February 3, 2020
Tom Brady is still making an impact on Super Bowl Sunday.
— Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) February 3, 2020
That @TomBrady commercial made my heart stop 😂 #SuperBowl
— Ashley Alexiss (@AshAlexiss) February 3, 2020
***
Related:
'I just threw up in my mouth': President Trump's Super Bowl ad featuring Alice Johnson is not going over well with blue-checks https://t.co/1jBDZxqL29
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 3, 2020