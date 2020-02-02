Three people were stabbed earlier today in the London suburb of Streatham with police shooting the suspect:

Three people injured in #Streatham attack, one person is in "life-threatening condition", London's Met Police says Latest: https://t.co/KEKfYwwGr9 pic.twitter.com/Io0JWKnwbG — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 2, 2020

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Authorities have labeled the attack “terrorist-related”:

JUST IN: London Police said a man has been shot by armed officers after an alleged stabbing incident that has been declared "terrorist-related." https://t.co/FIeXjqfoIP — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2020

And with good reason. It seems the police were following the suspect prior to the attac:

Sky News understands the man shot by police in a terror attack in Streatham in south London was under active surveillance by anti-terror police — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) February 2, 2020

He also reportedly had a “hoax device” strapped to his chest:

Statement here from Metropolitan Police suggests the terror suspect was already being tailed by counter-terrorism officers. He had a hoax device strapped to his chest. Two people injured in stabbing. Another woman hurt by glass when police opened fire. #LondonAttack #London https://t.co/bpUFuPRoQ6 — Andrea Hamblin (@AndieHamblin) February 2, 2020

According to Sky News, the suspect is named Sudesh Amman:

Sky News understands the man who carried out a terror attack in Streatham in south London was Sudesh Amman — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) February 2, 2020

And according to reports, he was just released from prison:

The Streatham attacker is Sudesh Amman, an Isis supporter who was jailed in 2018 for terrorist material offences He was released from prison under licence days ago, according to Whitehall sources https://t.co/1sdm1I6OZD — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) February 2, 2020

Maybe put this program on hold?

One individual HJS warned was about to be released was Sudesh Amman, named by newspapers today as the Streatham terrorist. Tonight @MrPaulStott says "we need an immediate moratorium on the release of terrorist prisoners, whilst the government reviews each individual case.“ https://t.co/dgpbvy61l4 — Henry Jackson Society (@HJS_Org) February 2, 2020

***