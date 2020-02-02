Three people were stabbed earlier today in the London suburb of Streatham with police shooting the suspect:

Authorities have labeled the attack “terrorist-related”:

And with good reason. It seems the police were following the suspect prior to the attac:

He also reportedly had a “hoax device” strapped to his chest:

According to Sky News, the suspect is named Sudesh Amman:

And according to reports, he was just released from prison:

Maybe put this program on hold?

