President Trump’s Super Bowl ad featuring Alice Johnson just aired and it’s not going over well with blue-checks.

First up, here’s the ad:

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

And now the backlash:

That #trump ad was a lie. — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) February 2, 2020

I just threw up in my mouth at that Trump ad — Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) February 2, 2020

PANDERING ASS TRUMP AD. #SuperBowl — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 2, 2020

Sooooo did Trump really just take credit for @KimKardashian’s work?! — Leah Rocketto (@LRocketto) February 2, 2020

Barf bag please. #brandbowl Trump — Amanda Magee she/her (@AmandaMagee) February 2, 2020

Wow. It was a really good ad. No wonder they hate it.

