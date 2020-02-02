Jeep has been teasing for days now that its Super Bowl Sunday ad would take advantage of Groundhog Day and honor the 1993 film of the same name starring Bill Murray.

Here’s the tease from January 31:

And then yesterday, we saw Bill Murray talking to the groundhog in a tent:

Well, here’s the Super Bowl Sunday-Groundhog Day-“Groundhog Day” ad and it is pretty great:

The game doesn’t start for a few hours now, but this will be difficult to beat.

