Jeep has been teasing for days now that its Super Bowl Sunday ad would take advantage of Groundhog Day and honor the 1993 film of the same name starring Bill Murray.

Here’s the tease from January 31:

Sunday isn't just game day, it's Groundhog Day and it's going to be a doozy! #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/j9hXXaZjL0 — Jeep (@Jeep) January 31, 2020

And then yesterday, we saw Bill Murray talking to the groundhog in a tent:

Sunday isn't just game day, it's Groundhog Day. Sunday isn't just game day, it's Groundhog Day. #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/2WyPtcBv8m — Jeep (@Jeep) February 1, 2020

Well, here’s the Super Bowl Sunday-Groundhog Day-“Groundhog Day” ad and it is pretty great:

Today isn’t just Game Day. It’s Groundhog Day. Watch Bill Murray in the Jeep “Groundhog Day” commercial featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/R3xn6PC7Ro — Jeep (@Jeep) February 2, 2020

The game doesn’t start for a few hours now, but this will be difficult to beat.

***