Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s chief legal analyst, on impeachment after today’s vote not to call more witnesses: “Trump won.”

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after a key vote for witnesses fails in the Senate: "Trump won. He's going to win this trial. He won on the issue of witnesses, he's going to get acquitted — and that's how history will remember what went on here" pic.twitter.com/yZ24GPUpCJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 31, 2020

As for what’s next:

THE IMPEACHMENT DEAL. (Per Blunt and McConnell office) – Tonight the Senate will hold 5 votes and pass rules for rest of trial

– Then GO HOME Saturday + Sunday

– Back Monday for closing arguments

– Tuesday, Senators can make remarks

– Weds, final impeachment vote — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 31, 2020

And on Wednesday it becomes official.

