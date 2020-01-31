The latest FEC filing for Bernie Sanders is in and it shows he spent almost $16 million more than he raised in the 4th quarter of 2019:

Wow. Bernie raised a ton in Q4: $34.5m. BUT… he spent $50M during that same time. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 31, 2020

And this is why we don’t trust Bernie as president:

This is a metaphor for how Bernie's economic model for our nation would work. (Isn't it, @cvpayne 😉) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 31, 2020

It’s called “socialist math” and it does. Not. Compute:

It's socialist math, which replaces new math because that still comes up with answers … eventually. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 31, 2020

Economics, how does it work?

“Get money out of politics! Oh, and also can I have more money because I managed to lose 16 million in one quarter despite raising 35 million! But trust me to run the economy even though I’ve never run anything! Free college for everyone where we promise not to teach economics!” https://t.co/J5UCeIXUty — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 31, 2020

Bernie supporters are pointing out that this doesn’t include cash on hand. Well, DUH:

Almost like we had cash on hand going into Q4 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 31, 2020

It’s the burn rate, stupid:

I'm a math teacher. Let me know if you need some tutoring. pic.twitter.com/JSvJChzxDu — Scientific Socialist (@SciSocialist) January 31, 2020

What we don’t need any more of (yes, Republicans are just as bad!):

Deficit spending. — Johnny Clueless (@lunatickfringe) January 31, 2020

But, eventually, the game is up:

“Eventually you run out of other people’s money.” — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) January 31, 2020

