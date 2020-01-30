Nick Miroff, a Washington Post reporter covering immigration and border enforcement, scolded libs and other journos for trying to dunk on the border wall after an under-construction section of it tipped over in high winds yesterday:

He’s talking about you, Alyssa:

And you HuffPost:

Trending

And you, CNN:

Even House Dems are getting in on it:

As did the Governor of California:

And it’s just fake news when you leave out the “under construction” part:

This is going to be everywhere, isn’t it?

This is why we don’t trust the media:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallWashington Post