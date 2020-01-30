Nick Miroff, a Washington Post reporter covering immigration and border enforcement, scolded libs and other journos for trying to dunk on the border wall after an under-construction section of it tipped over in high winds yesterday:

I get the urge to dunk on the border wall, but this is misleading. The panels that fell over in the wind were not anchored yet. You can clearly see that in the photo. And adjacent sections did NOT fall, likely because the concrete base had time to harden. https://t.co/m7yoXzSKgw — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) January 30, 2020

When there are issues, flaws, problems etc with the border wall and its construction, we will continue to cover them. This incident was not one of those. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) January 30, 2020

He’s talking about you, Alyssa:

This is not an Onion headline. Trump border wall between US and Mexico blows over in high winds https://t.co/7USnEeLw6O — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 30, 2020

And you HuffPost:

Trump’s signature border wall fell over in Mexico from high winds a day after he boasted about the strength of his barrier. pic.twitter.com/YJOGPWMI3g — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 30, 2020

And you, CNN:

Yesterday, strong winds knocked over Trump's border wallpic.twitter.com/VXZPlWaoKR — Front Page Live (@frontpage_live) January 30, 2020

Even House Dems are getting in on it:

So this is President Trump's mighty wall? And it was knocked down by wind? Wind?! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Enough with spending federal funds on a wasteful wall.https://t.co/UdoDCKDgAy — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) January 30, 2020

As did the Governor of California:

"I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall." MEANWHILE: https://t.co/9eHFv1vgLn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 30, 2020

And it’s just fake news when you leave out the “under construction” part:

The new border wall that President Trump bragged would be “impenetrable, powerful, beautiful” fell Wednesday amid heavy winds and heavier metaphors https://t.co/LcIVVHnkWY pic.twitter.com/WJWWDNvCFl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 30, 2020

This is going to be everywhere, isn’t it?

“Oh Lord! Give us a sign! Do you approve of this divisiveness and hate or not?” God: https://t.co/XuZ8uDsQNp — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 30, 2020

This is why we don’t trust the media:

Trump: “Nobody builds better walls than me.” https://t.co/gNRyGSMlwA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 30, 2020

