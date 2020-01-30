Shot. . .

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski scolded Sen. Ted Cruz over this tweet thread where the Texas Republican first claimed Lev Parnas was “ejected from the gallery” but then corrected with a second tweet that clarified Parnas “wouldn’t be allowed in the gallery”:

Ted Cruz got 20K RTs on a claim that was quickly pointed out as false. He acknowledges his tweet is false in his follow up tweet but hasn’t deleted it, which included the hashtag #cantmakeitup. pic.twitter.com/qm0pbU0yJ8 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 30, 2020

It looks like Sen. Cruz has since deleted that first tweet:

Chaser. . .

Now, since we’ve established that it’s good behavior to delete tweets that are wrong, when will CNN call on its paid contributor, Joe Lockhart, to delete this totally BS claim?

Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. "is this stuff real? I haven't heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we're up shit's creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

It’s the same situation as with Sen. Cruz:

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that's exactly what they're thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

Delete the tweet, Joe!

***