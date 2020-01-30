Shot. . .

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski scolded Sen. Ted Cruz over this tweet thread where the Texas Republican first claimed Lev Parnas was “ejected from the gallery” but then corrected with a second tweet that clarified Parnas “wouldn’t be allowed in the gallery”:

It looks like Sen. Cruz has since deleted that first tweet:

Chaser. . .

Now, since we’ve established that it’s good behavior to delete tweets that are wrong, when will CNN call on its paid contributor, Joe Lockhart, to delete this totally BS claim?

It’s the same situation as with Sen. Cruz:

Delete the tweet, Joe!

***

