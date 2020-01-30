Bernie Sanders will announced a slew of endorsements today, including Pennsylvania state Rep. Sara Innamorato who he called a “beacon of Pennsylvania’s progressive movement”:

She likes Bernie’s “people-centered policy solutions”:

Trending

And the elderly socialist has called her a “political revolutionary” in the past:

What Sen. Sanders left out, however, is this past statement from the young socialist who once said the “white working class poor folk” in her district are racist:

The latest poll has Joe Biden up in Pennsylvania and we’d argue that insulting white Pennsylvanians is maybe not Bernie’s best look right now:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersPennsylvania