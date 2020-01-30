Bernie Sanders will announced a slew of endorsements today, including Pennsylvania state Rep. Sara Innamorato who he called a “beacon of Pennsylvania’s progressive movement”:

The @BernieSanders campaign is set to roll out the endorsement later this morning and is expected to refer to Innamorato as a "beacon of Pennsylvania's progressive moment" who has led locally on issues that are important to the senator's campaign. — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 30, 2020

She likes Bernie’s “people-centered policy solutions”:

"What I see in Bernie Sanders is a willingness to engage with community leaders to think of community-centered, people-centered policy solutions that don't just come from the top down," Innamorato told me last night. — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 30, 2020

And the elderly socialist has called her a “political revolutionary” in the past:

I had the pleasure of meeting with two great political revolutionaries @SummerForPA and @Innamo – newly elected members to the Pennsylvania State House. pic.twitter.com/1MxvbeNuH6 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 15, 2018

What Sen. Sanders left out, however, is this past statement from the young socialist who once said the “white working class poor folk” in her district are racist:

PA Democrat Socialist Rep. Sara Innamorato: "My district is 93% white, which I know is like white working class poor folk who are racist." Bernie Sanders previously met with Innamorato, calling her a "political revolutionary."https://t.co/gEEnIgRCn2 pic.twitter.com/cdQG08TqGX — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 30, 2020

The latest poll has Joe Biden up in Pennsylvania and we’d argue that insulting white Pennsylvanians is maybe not Bernie’s best look right now:

#Pennsylvania @FandMPoll (1/20-26):

Biden 22%

Sanders 15%

Warren 14%

Bloomberg 7%

Buttigieg 6%

Klobuchar5%

Yang 5%

Gabbard 1%

Steyer 1%

Bennet 0%

Patrick 0%

Delaney 0%https://t.co/ABjg7pTK96 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 30, 2020

