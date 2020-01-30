Another day, another CNN contributor mocking Republican voters, this time from Twitchy regular Ana Navarro:

Surreal to see Trump and his cult attack Bolton & call into question his Conservative credentials. Bolton was the Conservarive foreign policy poster-child back when Trump was a Democrat, and an Independent, and when he figured-out Republicans were the fools who could support him. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 29, 2020

And here’s former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley calling her out for the name-calling:

Not a republican. Didn’t vote for Trump or HRC for that matter. Bolton was not very nice every time I met him & not a fan of his foreign policy. But to call Republicans “fools” is exactly what’s wrong in this country right now. Lets talk about issues/policies & leave the names https://t.co/GVwWZRrBeK — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 30, 2020

Well, their literal solution is to name-call. That’s why Navarro, Rick Wilson, etc. are doing it. They think it will help Dems:

Basically I’m just sick of seeing spoiled people in the media and politics calling names and providing no solutions. The majority of us are getting sick and tired of it. #enough — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 30, 2020

Yep. It’s her thing:

Ana would have nothing to say if she had to resist nastiness and name calling. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) January 30, 2020

Name calling is all she has… — Brenda (@BrendaWaltman) January 30, 2020

And it’s only going to get worse:

Democratics are done with the let’s go high, when they go low, republicans stay with the nasty name calling and playing dirty in every little thing. It’s time they get the same medicine . @ananavarro is a republican who is tired and fed up with her party, she tired of their BS😒 — geminibehavior (@geminibehavior) January 30, 2020

***

