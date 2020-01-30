Gov. Ralph Northam, can you please provide us with an alibi on the day of this robbery, because this guy looks a lot like you (at least how you looked in medical school):
Man in blackface robs Maryland bank https://t.co/JN384yw4yF pic.twitter.com/bPqpceK9yx
— New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2020
That photo was posted to the Facebook page of the Perryville Police Department, but they’ve since removed it citing reader comments:
How many of those comments were actually directed at Gov. Ralph Northam, as was the case on Twitter?
I’m no detective but I would start looking around the Virginia governors mansion for clues. https://t.co/fz7r1VSic2
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2020
Does Ralph Northam have a solid alibi? https://t.co/YXklsG6O3M
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 30, 2020
Can anyone alibi @GovernorVA? https://t.co/CxLNHKXjuv
— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) January 30, 2020
The Governor of Virginia is crossing state lines to rob banks https://t.co/ysJCsIKjmf
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2020
Or maybe Canada’s Justin Trudeau committed the crime?
I’m no snitch, but has anyone seen Justin Trudeau recently https://t.co/R1VgIUG6Zf pic.twitter.com/vbq5a3hYEw
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 30, 2020
Or they teamed up!
The Northam-Trudeau Gang strikes again! https://t.co/jliuNK2hw0
— Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 30, 2020
***