Elizabeth Bruenig, who just left her job with the Washington Post to join the New York Times in “mid-January,” tweeted her support for Medicare for All after it appears her health insurance coverage with her new employer has yet to take effect:
due to getting a new job, i temporarily have no health insurance and one child needs her 6/mo vaccines and the other has a fever/ear pain. not really sure what to do but i have a feeling it’s not gonna be cheap. love that freedom #M4A
— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) January 30, 2020
First up, we sympathize with her situation. But does she really think the increase in her taxes to pay for Medicare for All will be cheaper than 1. going on COBRA or 2. just paying out-of-pocket for the pediatrician’s office visit?