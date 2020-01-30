Elizabeth Bruenig, who just left her job with the Washington Post to join the New York Times in “mid-January,” tweeted her support for Medicare for All after it appears her health insurance coverage with her new employer has yet to take effect:

due to getting a new job, i temporarily have no health insurance and one child needs her 6/mo vaccines and the other has a fever/ear pain. not really sure what to do but i have a feeling it’s not gonna be cheap. love that freedom #M4A

First up, we sympathize with her situation. But does she really think the increase in her taxes to pay for Medicare for All will be cheaper than 1. going on COBRA or 2. just paying out-of-pocket for the pediatrician’s office visit?

And, more importantly, here’s a detailed fact-check on why this is “one of the sillier arguments for #SinglePayer,” via The Federalist’s Chris Jacobs:

THREAD: Let's examine all the possible ways this @ebruenig tweet represents #FakeNews — and one of the sillier arguments for #SinglePayer I've heard in a long time… 1/ https://t.co/4giYHyH4g4 — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

First of all, @ebruenig said she's uninsured because she switched jobs from @washingtonpost to @nytimes — but she didn't say exactly why. It's possible that both @washingtonpost and @nytimes don't offer health coverage to their employees, but I doubt it… 2/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

If she had Exchange coverage while at @washingtonpost, she could potentially qualify for a special enrollment period, if her income dropped to such an extent that she now qualifies for #Obamacare subsidies… 3/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

But the likelier scenario is that @ebruenig faces a waiting period between the time her @washingtonpost employer coverage ends and her @nytimes coverage begins… 4/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

Under #Obamacare, however, employers can impose waiting periods of no more than 90 days. (Statutory language below.) So @ebruenig would face (at most) a three month wait until her @nytimes coverage kicks in… 5/ pic.twitter.com/ouhLp4jNdu — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

In the meantime, @ebruenig can elect COBRA from @washingtonpost, for the three-month or so gap until her @nytimes coverage takes effect… 6/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

COBRA IS expensive, but for three months, it would cost a few grand at most. Do I have sympathy for a @nytimes columnist who says she can't afford a bill amounting to a few thousand bucks? Absolutely not. 7/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

.@nytimes writers make decent income, for one. For two, how does @ebruenig think business owners like me manage OUR budgets with irregular cash flow? Pro tip: If you can't manage YOUR budget, maybe stop calling for government to "manage" peoples' budgets for them…? 8/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

But even beyond that, @ebruenig could minimize her COBRA/insurance expenses in other ways. You can ELECT COBRA when leaving a job, but NOT PAY FOR IT if you don't incur medical expenses… 9/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

Because billing for COBRA policies is by definition retrospective, you can see whether paying for the policy is "worth it," particularly when talking about a short-term gap in coverage… 10/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

For instance, if you incur $100 in medical expenses in a given month, but your COBRA premium is $1,000, you should go bare, decline to pay the COBRA premium (after you elected it), and become uninsured retroactively… 11/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

This only works in short-term situations, of course — i.e., before the COBRA billing catches up with a recently departed employee. But it DOES work — and it likely would have worked in @ebruenig's case, because she's likely talking about a coverage gap of only 90 days. 12/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

Moreover, @ebruenig could have explored short-term coverage (that is, if her state of residence hasn't abolished/prohibited it). It might not have been an option here, given a newborn child, but another option to explore… 13/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

Then there are also options like @MinuteClinic for well-baby visits, or a local health department for vaccines. Such options could have been cheaper for her than paying COBRA premiums for a short period of time… 14/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

In sum: @ebruenig likely faces "uninsurance" for no more than 90 days (she conveniently didn't mention the duration, just that she was uninsured). Her worst-case scenario amounted to a couple grand in expenses — and there are MANY ways to avoid even that… 15/ — Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobsHC) January 30, 2020

