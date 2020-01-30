Elizabeth Bruenig, who just left her job with the Washington Post to join the New York Times in “mid-January,” tweeted her support for Medicare for All after it appears her health insurance coverage with her new employer has yet to take effect:

First up, we sympathize with her situation. But does she really think the increase in her taxes to pay for Medicare for All will be cheaper than 1. going on COBRA or 2. just paying out-of-pocket for the pediatrician’s office visit?

And, more importantly, here’s a detailed fact-check on why this is “one of the sillier arguments for #SinglePayer,” via The Federalist’s Chris Jacobs:

Tags: new york timesWashington Post