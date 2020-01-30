ABC News has suspended its chief national correspondent Matt Gutman for a totally uncorroborated on-air report he gave on the Kobe Bryant crash where he said, “four of his children are believed to be on that helicopter”:

That was, thankfully, not true. But it spread like wildfire on the 26th:

You can listen to the report here and see that why he said was totally unnecessary at the time:

He was just filling time:

Gutman’s suspension is for an unknown period of time:

Even worse for ABC News, Gutman didn’t correct himself on air when he had the chance:

Only hours later did he do so:

***

