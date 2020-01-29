Wow. Even Alyssa Milano is calling out CNN over the now-viral clip of Rick Wilson, Wajahat Ali and Don Lemon making fun of Trump voters.

THREAD ==>

I don’t agree with making fun of anyone. The CNN clip displays a level of mockery, toward those who support Trump, that I’m uncomfortable with. I think I understand why you voted for him. You were struggling. You didn’t feel seen or heard by the previous administrations. 1/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

I get it. By voting for Trump you felt you were voting for change that could potentially help you and your family. And to that extent I ask you: are you better off? Are you struggling less? Because the country as a whole isn’t better off. The divide has never been deeper. (2/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

In 3.5 yrs since Trump was elected-hate crimes have gone up. Gun violence has gone up. Depression and anxiety have gone up. We need to look at this time in history w/ a critical eye & make hard decisions about the big things. Like decency, integrity, honor, truth and justice.3/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

I don’t know what’s going to happen w/ impeachment. I’m hopeful at best. But I do know this, mocking people for how they voted in 2016 is not the answer. Maybe, just maybe, it’s as simple as listening more and trying to find some common ground so people feel seen and heard. (4/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

It’s time to heal the nation. And we need to think about what our part is in that. We have to rise to that occasion. Not for us, but for our children, for their children and theirs. And then, we vote in Nov. We vote for each other. We vote to protect each other. We vote.

5/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2020

Let the healing begin.

***

