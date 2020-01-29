CNN’s Don Lemon made things worse for himself last night when instead of apologizing for the segment that mocked Trump supporters, he claimed he didn’t “catch everything that was said” and that he was “laughing at the joke and not at any group of people”:

CNN's Don Lemon responds to outrage over his segment where he and others mocked Trump supporters as rednecks Lemon: “I didn’t catch everything that was said. … I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people” The joke was mocking a group of people: Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/21NOtCjTPT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2020

Nope — not sorry at all:

No apology. Bc he’s not sorry. https://t.co/sPVP1y6S5V — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2020

Does anyone believe Lemon?

Come on, man. I’d have a lot more respect for Don Lemon if he just owned it and said that’s what he thinks, instead of pretending he had no idea what he was laughing at. https://t.co/ZnIOzqjYfs — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 29, 2020

Lemon did a literal “head desk” because he was laughing so hard:

Don Lemon repeatedly laughed to the point where his head was on the desk while his two hosts ridiculed Trump voters. He knew EXACTLY what was going on and this is complete garbage, even for CNN. https://t.co/XdOO8JU44T — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 29, 2020

“Dumbest man on television” status, confirmed:

This proves that @donlemon really is the dumbest man on television. A 10-year-old could have made a better excuse. https://t.co/gfJBNjhhss — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 29, 2020

And in case Lemon needs it explained to him why his non-apology is so, so wrong:

Fascinating non-apology. “I was laughing at the joke, not at any group of people.” The joke— that went on for nearly 2 minutes— was that half the country are dumb rednecks. Not sure how you laugh at that and pretend it’s detached from a group of peoplepic.twitter.com/3ukjCeRL4l — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 29, 2020

Transcript here:

HERE is @DonLemon's full, 40-second statement because this was NOT an apology -> And one final note that I have for you because this is personally important to me to address this, okay? Anyone, ask anyone who knows me….. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2020

…They’ll tell you I don't believe in belittling people — belittling anyone for who they are, what they believe, or where they're from. During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh and while in the moment I found the joke humorous… — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2020

… and I didn't catch everything that was said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2020

Still waiting for the apology, Don:

Video: @DonLemon just made things worse. During a Trump-bashing segment with @WashingtonPost's Carol Leonnig and Phillip Rucker about their book, Lemon said this about journalists -> “We’re not perfect. When we get it wrong, we say we got it wrong. We apologize and we move on.” pic.twitter.com/TFxN6hybXx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2020

