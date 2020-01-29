CNN’s Don Lemon made things worse for himself last night when instead of apologizing for the segment that mocked Trump supporters, he claimed he didn’t “catch everything that was said” and that he was “laughing at the joke and not at any group of people”:

Nope — not sorry at all:

Does anyone believe Lemon?

Lemon did a literal “head desk” because he was laughing so hard:

“Dumbest man on television” status, confirmed:

And in case Lemon needs it explained to him why his non-apology is so, so wrong:

Transcript here:

Still waiting for the apology, Don:

