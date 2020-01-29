And the circus continues, now with indicted ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas spotted in the Capitol ahead of today’s impeachment trial:

And he’s going thanks to tickets from Sen. Chuck Schumer:

Trending

Can we stop paying attention now?

Oh, it’s this easy to score a ticket? Who knew!

But he’s wearing a court-ordered GPS tracker on his ankle. Will they even let him in the public gallery?

LOL. Even Sen. Schumer is not sure if he’ll be allowed in or not:

Even their political stunts are incompetent.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lev Parnas