After his chosen candidate to “defeat Trump in Texas” lost by 16 points last night, failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke handed out a participation trophy to “the amazing volunteers who produced one of the highest turnouts in a special election in Texas history.”
Um, did he miss the part where Republican turnout was, you know, much higher?
So proud of @ElizMarkowitz, her team and all of the amazing volunteers who produced one of the highest turnouts in a special election in Texas history. The work continues, building for victories in November in this and other state house races. Congratulations to @GatesforTexas
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 29, 2020
Tags: Beto O'RourkeTexas