After his chosen candidate to “defeat Trump in Texas” lost by 16 points last night, failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke handed out a participation trophy to “the amazing volunteers who produced one of the highest turnouts in a special election in Texas history.”

Um, did he miss the part where Republican turnout was, you know, much higher?

Beto, somehow, gets worse every day:

The losing candidate, Dr. Eliz Markowitz, is not calling it quits, however. She’s already fundraising for another shot in November:

Trending

Never give up!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeTexas