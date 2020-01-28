Earlier today we told you about how Don Lemon, Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali yucked it up while mocking Trump supporters over their accents as well as accusing Donald Trump of not knowing how to read a map. ICYMI, here it is again:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

Great strategy, guys:

Why are you demeaning our principled and respectful discourse, you toothless slackjawed dumb hillbillies? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 28, 2020

Not to mention, these are the same voters the GOP will need after Trump is out of office:

I’m starting to get the impression Rick Wilson might not have been a great GOP strategist. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 28, 2020

And if we’re talking about people and their map skills…

The best part about that Rick Wilson clip is that he’s mocking Trump supporters for not knowing how to use a map when Dems can’t even find Wisconsin. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 28, 2020

Anyway, here’s a flashback from Joe Biden, talking at Nutroots Nation no less, where he warned libs of just this sort of condescension. “Truth!” agreed Sally Kohn:

Biden now lecturing liberals about being condescending toward ordinary Americans. "They're collectively smarter than you are." Truth! #NN14 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 17, 2014

This “fauxrage” helped Trump win in 2016. Why not in 2020?

My FAVORITE conceit from #UCrane from Trump fluffers goes something like this: "Well, NOW that you've insulted my honor, I TOTALLY voting for Trump in 2020. I was on the fence, but you elitists pushed me to Trump!" Uh huh. NO one who is engaged in this fauxrage was on the fence — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

They don’t get it (and never will):

Trump tweeted our CNN clip from 2 days ago. Friends are now concerned about my safety. I refuse to be intimidated & bullied by bad faith actors who cry fake victimhood, whining about a harmless, silly 30 second clip while endorsing Trump, a cruel vulgarian who debases everyone. — Wajahat "Some Muslim…I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 28, 2020

Meet the real victim, America:

You went on a cable news show and mocked millions of people, but the real problem is someone else highlighting it. https://t.co/KqwvgxkVMj — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 28, 2020

It’s not bullying or intimidation for someone to highlight something that was said on a major cable news channel. Getting criticism comes with the platform, especially when you say things that are likely to offend or anger people. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 28, 2020

That was fast:

This transition — from “screw those snowflakes” to “my friends are concerned” took less than 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/FitLAdVMIC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

Keep it up and see what happens:

This thread is herewith officially dedicated to @TheRickWilson. https://t.co/C4p49OnJNX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

***

