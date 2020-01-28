Sen. Lindsey Graham signaled his support of a proposal to make John Bolton’s book manuscript available to every senator in some sort of classified setting so that they could review all of these allegations reported by the New York Times:

I totally support @SenatorLankford's

proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified setting where each Senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination. https://t.co/e18nUfSMgI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2020

So, would this be an acceptable compromise?

More GOP spit-balling on how to handle Bolton. Lots of ideas floating around among Republicans & no clear direction. https://t.co/X7HjbfeCXx — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 28, 2020

Don’t bet on it:

Peak Stupidity: Why would you make a book that is about to be sold to the public classified? Why would you read a book, when you can interview the author? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 28, 2020

"Classified settings" exist to protect properly classified information, not to hide politically inconvenient facts from the American public. There has been zero indication that Bolton's book contains classified information. https://t.co/uF8kZafeTe — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 28, 2020

The “Bolton’s book merits a private reading by senators” but no new testimony or evidence is needed at trial argument is leaning on a pretttty thin reed. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 28, 2020

Thwarted by copyright protection?

I've represented many former govt officials who wrote books & had to clear text through prepublication review. Copyright protection still exists during process. Would be normal to consider text all classified pending final review but likelihood of leaks in this case is high. https://t.co/CWuFAHxNTP — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 28, 2020

To be continued. . .

***