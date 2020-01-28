We’re learning more about the American military Bombardier E-11A surveillance aircraft that crashed in Ghazni, Afghanistan:

According to CBS News, U.S. forces finally reached the crash site and recovered the bodies of two crewman:

But Iranian state media, which cannot be trusted, is claiming that senior CIA official Michael D’Andrea was on the jet:

Trending

Iran is basing this on “Russian sources”:

They’re also claiming that the Taliban brought down the surveillance aircraft:

The Russian sources are known to be BS as well:

State TV in Iran used the photo of Hollywood actor Fredric Lehne who played a character based on D’Andrea in the movie “Zero Dark Thirty”:

State TV also lied about an AP report saying there were “nearly 100 corpses” at the crash site:

According to the military, the plane was not brought down by enemy fire:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CIAIran