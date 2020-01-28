Time to panic?

It appears House Republicans are worried about a “full-blown fundraising crisis” after the DCCC outraised the NRCC by $40 million in 2019:

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP used a closed party meeting this morning to concede they are in the midst of a full-blown fundraising crisis, after the @DCCC outraised the @NRCC by $40 million in 2019. Individual Dem candidates are also smoking their Republican opponents. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

“They are kicking our ass,” warned Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy put the fundraising problems bluntly: "They are kicking our ass," he said, in a meeting at the Capitol Hill Club, the private GOP haunt around the corner from the Capitol, referring to Democrats. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

And, yes, he’s sounding the alarm:

"My intention today is to sound a loud alarm," @NRCC Chairman @tomemmer of Minnesota said in the meeting. "We can't ignore the campaigns that need to get better with their individual fundraising. … They're crushing us," Emmer said, referring to the DCCC. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

Only $39,250,000 to go. . .

At least one person was roused to action. Rep. @GregForMontana (R-Mont.) — who is leaving Congress to run for his state's governorship — wrote a $250,000 check to the party committee during an altar call. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 28, 2020

***