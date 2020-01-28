Just to follow up on the story we told you about Sunday night, former Cowboys and Saints NFL star Dez Bryant wants Allison Morris — the MSNBC reporter who flubbed “Lakers” while talking about Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say “Ni**ers” on air — FIRED:

Morris apologized for the flub, saying she said “Nakers,” not “Ni**ers,” and that it was a combination of “Knicks” plus “Lakers”:

Trending

We get that emotions are raw right now and the Bryant family deserves some time to grieve, but Kobe’s admitted history is something that won’t go away:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: kobe bryant