Just to follow up on the story we told you about Sunday night, former Cowboys and Saints NFL star Dez Bryant wants Allison Morris — the MSNBC reporter who flubbed “Lakers” while talking about Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say “Ni**ers” on air — FIRED:

Instead of talking about Kobe rape case .. let’s talk about Alison Morris calling the Los Angeles lakers the Los Angeles niggers…. Come on man that’s not cool… nobody wants an apology.. she needs to be fired point blank period — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 27, 2020

Morris apologized for the flub, saying she said “Nakers,” not “Ni**ers,” and that it was a combination of “Knicks” plus “Lakers”:

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

We get that emotions are raw right now and the Bryant family deserves some time to grieve, but Kobe’s admitted history is something that won’t go away:

You are a capital fool.

Not only did she not say any such thing, you are forever an idiot for "instead of talking about" a rape case where the victim is still very much alive and will never stop suffering. Men like you are enablers and disgusting. https://t.co/sQzzyspmsY — Tumbin Sikari 🌕 (@sugabelly) January 28, 2020

