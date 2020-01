The 2020 Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night, and as we’ve come to expect, it was mostly a fashion disaster. . .

Here’s our look at the good, the bad and the (well…we won’t go there but you know how we feel).

First up, we’ll put Ariana Grande in the “good” category even though she looks at times like a cloud of smoke and at others a NASA space capsule. But we like it: