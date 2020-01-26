A remarkable moment was caught on video today after onlookers on a New York City street corner rushed to aid a woman who was run over by an SUV by picking it up and allowing her to get to safety:

#nyc near death @ Essex Regal Theater. SUV ran light. Woman under car almost pinched between cars, but fell under just in time. Ankle trapped under rear passenger wheel. Group of us lifted the back wheel off her leg and she crawled out. Was a few steps behind. She will live. pic.twitter.com/0aVdhvnxMD — AmbientHex (@AmbientHex) January 27, 2020

Have a watch (but please pay attention to the people on both sides of the car — that will be important later in this post):

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

And this is great:

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

This explains why there were people on both sides of the SUV. Apparently, the woman was on one side and she was able to crawl out and what we’re seeing in the video above are onlookers looking for a second victim:

They were lifting wrong side of SUV. Was on other side with others lifting wheel on passenger side off her ankle. She was able to crawl out on her own before this. Looked like driver tried to keep going, but hit a car in the intersection. Woman was lucky she wasn’t crushed. pic.twitter.com/IiR3SdotGb — AmbientHex (@AmbientHex) January 27, 2020

If her ankle was still under the wheel they would have hurt the woman more. Not sure why they didn’t look under the car before lifting on that side. We lifted the other side to free her ankle and she crawled out on her own. They thought another person might be trapped under SUV. — AmbientHex (@AmbientHex) January 27, 2020

Driver hit the woman in the crosswalk and kept on driving over top of her after the woman flew forward. Driver then hit car in intersection. Light was red and crosswalk light on for pedestrians to cross. Driver showed little remorse and was complaining. Insisted light was green. — AmbientHex (@AmbientHex) January 27, 2020

Anyway, we’re glad she wasn’t killed in the accident and we love that New Yorkers sprang into action. Good job all around.

***