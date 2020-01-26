A remarkable moment was caught on video today after onlookers on a New York City street corner rushed to aid a woman who was run over by an SUV by picking it up and allowing her to get to safety:

Have a watch (but please pay attention to the people on both sides of the car — that will be important later in this post):

Trending

And this is great:

This explains why there were people on both sides of the SUV. Apparently, the woman was on one side and she was able to crawl out and what we’re seeing in the video above are onlookers looking for a second victim:

Anyway, we’re glad she wasn’t killed in the accident and we love that New Yorkers sprang into action. Good job all around.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: viral video