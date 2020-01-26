Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is giving a press conference right now and just said there were possibly 9 people on board the helicopter that crashed today claiming the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter:

The coroner is on the scene now:

They are still working to confirm this:

The helicopter reportedly belonged to Kobe Bryant himself:

The FAA and NTSB are heading to the scene of the crash now:

Video:

