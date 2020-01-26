Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has deleted this tweet we told you about earlier tonight after thousands and thousands of people called her out on the timing of it:

But before deleting it, she defended it. And then deleted those, too. We don’t have screenshots but our content management system preserved the text of the now-deleted hot-takes:

“Well, THAT was eye-opening. To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story — which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me. Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality 1/2”

And:

“even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling. That folks are responding with rage & threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases. 2/2”

Yes, she’s the real victim in all of this:

Trending

Does she not get that it’s the timing of it all?

We never said it should never come up, mind you:

This is a good analogy:

Yep:

She’s going to be on Siraj Hashmi list tomorrow, for sure:

She also tweeted out a screenshot of some of the emails she received:

“As an addendum: Hard to see what’s accomplished by messages such as these. If your response to a news article is to resort to harassment and intimidation of journalists, you might want to consider that your behavior says more about you than the person you’re targeting.”

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: kobe bryantWashington Post