Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez has deleted this tweet we told you about earlier tonight after thousands and thousands of people called her out on the timing of it:

But before deleting it, she defended it. And then deleted those, too. We don’t have screenshots but our content management system preserved the text of the now-deleted hot-takes:

“Well, THAT was eye-opening. To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story — which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me. Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality 1/2”

“even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling. That folks are responding with rage & threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases. 2/2”

“As an addendum: Hard to see what’s accomplished by messages such as these. If your response to a news article is to resort to harassment and intimidation of journalists, you might want to consider that your behavior says more about you than the person you’re targeting.”

