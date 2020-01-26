The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Kobe Bryant’s 13-year old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the helicopter crash:

UPDATE: We have confirmed that Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the helicopter crash. https://t.co/WeP951WSQF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

TMZ reported the news earlier quoting anonymous “reps from Kobe”:

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Kobe Bryant’s daughter died in helicopter accident. Gigi was 13. pic.twitter.com/Z3XZD0CmdZ — TITA (@titacarra_) January 26, 2020

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reports that his sources tell him that Kobe, Gianna and another parent and child were taking the helicopter to a travel basketball game:

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

This day just gets worse:

This is beautiful. Kobe stayed away from the court since his retirement. Only just got back watching with his daughter Gigi who started to love the game! Reports say she lost her life as well. https://t.co/28ZUFAe19u — Jody Gooding (@GBRBeachVolley1) January 26, 2020

***

Related:

MSNBC reporter appears to call the Lakers the 'Los Angeles Ni**ers' during Kobe Bryant coverage https://t.co/Z5orZSyXWl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2020

Rick Fox confirmed alive and well after blue-checks spread rumor he was killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/6dzuuTeCPj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2020