The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Kobe Bryant’s 13-year old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the helicopter crash:

TMZ reported the news earlier quoting anonymous “reps from Kobe”:

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reports that his sources tell him that Kobe, Gianna and another parent and child were taking the helicopter to a travel basketball game:

This day just gets worse:

***

