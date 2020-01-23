Here we go again. . .

An awkward moment captured on video at this morning’s World Holocaust Forum event in Israel has people saying Prince Charles snubbed Vice President Mike Pence:

Damn, Prince Charles did US Vice President @Mike_Pence dirty – he skipped shaking hands with him pic.twitter.com/hJlvf2gqoL

Watch for yourself:

I assume this was purely unintentional. Still kinda funny on an "international diplomatic incident" level. #PrinceCharles @VP pic.twitter.com/2d56Go7wHO

Except, this isn’t what happened:

Pence’s spokeswoman says the VP and the Second Lady spoke with Prince Charles for five minutes in the pre-program before they entered the hall.

After Pence spoke, he shook hands with Prince Charles, Macron, Putin and Netanyahu. Via pool reporter @AshleyRParker.

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 23, 2020