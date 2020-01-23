Yesterday we told you about this tweet from ex-Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart, which despite being totally made up, it’s still public and getting buzz. ICYMI, here it is again:

Lockhart, who now works for CNN, wants us all to relax because it’s just satire:

But see, the problem is people don’t know (or don’t care) that the underlying tweet is satire and it’s spreading, like this tweet from #Resistance leader Scott Dworkin. 10,000 retweets, and counting:

Take a bow, Joe:

It’s called “disinformation” if you’re looking for the word:

You’d think CNN’s media watchdog Brian Stelter would be interested in this, buy nah:

