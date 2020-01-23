Yesterday we told you about this tweet from ex-Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart, which despite being totally made up, it’s still public and getting buzz. ICYMI, here it is again:

Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. "is this stuff real? I haven't heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we're up shit's creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

Lockhart, who now works for CNN, wants us all to relax because it’s just satire:

Everyone relax. This is satire. Satire to make the point that Senators that are deciding the President's fate who only watch Fox News have never heard this stuff before. Because Fox is part of the coverup. https://t.co/ktCxCg1Irt — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

But see, the problem is people don’t know (or don’t care) that the underlying tweet is satire and it’s spreading, like this tweet from #Resistance leader Scott Dworkin. 10,000 retweets, and counting:

BREAKING: GOP Senators are reportedly saying they’ve never heard about any of the evidence that has been presented. And they consider that evidence to be damning. Let me give them some advice. If Obama did the same things and you would vote to remove him, vote to remove Trump. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 23, 2020

Take a bow, Joe:

Odd that the lie is so similar to the lie told by that other guy. It’s almost like it’s coordinated….. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 23, 2020

It’s called “disinformation” if you’re looking for the word:

This is what disinformation looks like. A complete and total lie passed off by a liberal blue check mark as true. There will be no consequences for this lie. https://t.co/sCt6CT9ngq — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) January 23, 2020

You’d think CNN’s media watchdog Brian Stelter would be interested in this, buy nah:

A CNN paid contributor & political analyst gained over 6,000 retweets and over 15,000 favs for purposely spreading a false narrative and fake conversation. Here’s what CNN’s lead media analyst, whose entire show is about the dangerous spread of fake news tweeted about instead. pic.twitter.com/xfKUmkmHry — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2020

***

Related: