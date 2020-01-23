Horrific news to report out of Australia where a tanker operated by Coulson Aviation has crashed while assisting in the Australia wildfires, killing the three U.S. firefighters on board:

All tanker operation are now reportedly suspended:

Tanker 134 was a fixture in the skies over California fighting wildfires in the state:

RIP, heroes:

