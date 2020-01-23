Need an impeachment break?
Well then, watch these firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department rescue this puppy whose head is stuck in a wheel:
Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament pic.twitter.com/8LB2dlFvtN
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020
First up, they tried vegetable oil:
But that didn’t work:
So they brought the puppy inside to get sedated before they tried something a little more dramatic:
… and thank goodness for our friends @CALFIRERRU … #WheeliePup #RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/VF27073W0s
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020
Time to cut the puppy free:
Rescued! Thank you to our comrades @CALFIRERRU #WheeliePup #RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/8TuZ5EoMe4
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020
Success!
Great job, everyone:
Awesomeness from @CALFIRERRU and our officer (Jose Cisneros) & our amazing veterinary staffers. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/lyFPLz8Jv0
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020
You can watch an extended video of the rescue here:
A more complete video featuring #WheeliePup: https://t.co/pvpQGBVfJP
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020
And now back to our regularly scheduled programming.
***