Well then, watch these firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department rescue this puppy whose head is stuck in a wheel:

First up, they tried vegetable oil:

But that didn’t work:

So they brought the puppy inside to get sedated before they tried something a little more dramatic:

Time to cut the puppy free:

Success!

Great job, everyone:

You can watch an extended video of the rescue here:

