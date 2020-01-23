Need an impeachment break?

Well then, watch these firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department rescue this puppy whose head is stuck in a wheel:

Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament pic.twitter.com/8LB2dlFvtN — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) January 23, 2020

First up, they tried vegetable oil:

But that didn’t work:

So they brought the puppy inside to get sedated before they tried something a little more dramatic:

Time to cut the puppy free:

Success!

Great job, everyone:

You can watch an extended video of the rescue here:

And now back to our regularly scheduled programming.

***