Sen. Lindsey Graham was spotted praising — GASP — Rep. Adam Schiff after yesterday’s impeachment trial wrapped up in the Senate:

Unexpected moment just now as Lindsey Graham was leaving the Senate and walked by Adam Schiff. He patted Schiff on the shoulder and said "good job today. Very well spoken."

Behind the scenes, is this all an act by both sides? Like they’re playing a part for their respective bases?

Lindsey Graham and Adam Schiff shake hands with Sheldon Whitehouse blocking the shot. pic.twitter.com/R9NZ8UBBaJ — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 23, 2020

Sen. Graham also praised Rep. Schiff’s ability to, well, his ability to hold it:

Lindsey Graham left the Senate chamber for over twenty minutes during tonight’s hearing. I asked him where he went. “To the bathroom,” he said, adding, “I’ll tell you what if there’s a bladder contest I’m entering Schiff.” — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 23, 2020

To the cameras, however, Sen. Graham was back to bashing the House Manager:

"Yesterday was about 11 hours of [Democrats] telling us how bad their case was—in my view… And every day we are here doing this, is a day we are taking away from doing things that really matter."—@LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/TjNcUqch73 — GOP (@GOP) January 23, 2020

We’re being played by all of this and it’s time to end it and get on with real business.

