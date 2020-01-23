There’s a growing media narrative that Senate Republicans were not paying attention and leaving early during the impeachment trial:

The technical term for this is, BULLS*T. Here’s Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley with a defense of his Republican colleagues:

Even Jerry Nadler got up for a break:

And as we told you earlier, Sen. Dianne Feinstein left the earliest with, at one point, 33 Senators missing:

Hardest hit by all of this? True conservative Jennifer Rubin who is STILL trying to make this an issue:

Just stop, please.

