A massive brawl erupted at the end of the Kansas-Kansas State basketball game yesterday that’s sure to have massive ramifications for both teams:

Uh. What in the hell just happened in the Kansas-Kansas State game?! That's as nasty of a brawl as you'll see in college hoops. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 22, 2020

In my 40 yrs @espn the fight at the Kansas State & Kansas game was as bad as it gets. So sad & embarrassing for a program rich in tradition . The @Big12Conference MUST COME DOWN HEAVY ON THOSE heavily involved . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 22, 2020

Here’s the video of the start of the fight (Kansas, who won the game, is in the white jerseys):

Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

And here’s the shot from ground level:

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa picked up a chair during the fight but it looks like someone grabbed it from him before he could throw it:

we almost had a chairshot pic.twitter.com/nY7fviM9zf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020

He should thank the person who grabbed it:

He was going to hit someone with a chair during the Kansas vs Kansas State brawl! pic.twitter.com/Slj6vpgM7s — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2020

Analyst Seth Greenberg called for criminal charges against De Sousa:

Seth Greenberg calls for criminal charges against Silvio De Sousa of Kansas. LaPhonso Ellis calls for a minimum suspension for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/8qc8PrFKiq — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) January 22, 2020

Overkill?

Honestly I just wonder why Seth Greenberg instinctively criminalized Silvio De Sousa for an unexceptional basketball fight. Not condoning it. It was unexpected and uncalled for, but not at all a crime. — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) January 22, 2020

Check out the Kansas mascot:

There's so much to unpack in the Kansas K-State brawl but we should take a moment to appreciate the Jayhawk staying in character to solemnly cover his mascot eyes and look away because he can't bear to watch pic.twitter.com/1Z4RFDI7KH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2020

Discipline to come:

"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it and there will be consequences that I'm sure I'll announce tomorrow." – Bill Self on the fight.#kubball #kstatembb #billself pic.twitter.com/PXBMcZafZX — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 22, 2020

