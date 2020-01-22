A massive brawl erupted at the end of the Kansas-Kansas State basketball game yesterday that’s sure to have massive ramifications for both teams:
Uh. What in the hell just happened in the Kansas-Kansas State game?! That's as nasty of a brawl as you'll see in college hoops.
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 22, 2020
In my 40 yrs @espn the fight at the Kansas State & Kansas game was as bad as it gets. So sad & embarrassing for a program rich in tradition . The @Big12Conference MUST COME DOWN HEAVY ON THOSE heavily involved .
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 22, 2020
Here’s the video of the start of the fight (Kansas, who won the game, is in the white jerseys):
Benches emptied at the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC
— ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020
And here’s the shot from ground level:
An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf
— Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020
Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa picked up a chair during the fight but it looks like someone grabbed it from him before he could throw it:
we almost had a chairshot pic.twitter.com/nY7fviM9zf
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020
He should thank the person who grabbed it:
He was going to hit someone with a chair during the Kansas vs Kansas State brawl! pic.twitter.com/Slj6vpgM7s
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2020
Analyst Seth Greenberg called for criminal charges against De Sousa:
Seth Greenberg calls for criminal charges against Silvio De Sousa of Kansas. LaPhonso Ellis calls for a minimum suspension for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/8qc8PrFKiq
— Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) January 22, 2020
Overkill?
Honestly I just wonder why Seth Greenberg instinctively criminalized Silvio De Sousa for an unexceptional basketball fight. Not condoning it. It was unexpected and uncalled for, but not at all a crime.
— Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) January 22, 2020
Check out the Kansas mascot:
There's so much to unpack in the Kansas K-State brawl but we should take a moment to appreciate the Jayhawk staying in character to solemnly cover his mascot eyes and look away because he can't bear to watch pic.twitter.com/1Z4RFDI7KH
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2020
Discipline to come:
"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it and there will be consequences that I'm sure I'll announce tomorrow." – Bill Self on the fight.#kubball #kstatembb #billself pic.twitter.com/PXBMcZafZX
— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 22, 2020
***