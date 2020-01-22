A massive brawl erupted at the end of the Kansas-Kansas State basketball game yesterday that’s sure to have massive ramifications for both teams:

Here’s the video of the start of the fight (Kansas, who won the game, is in the white jerseys):

And here’s the shot from ground level:

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa picked up a chair during the fight but it looks like someone grabbed it from him before he could throw it:

He should thank the person who grabbed it:

Analyst Seth Greenberg called for criminal charges against De Sousa:

Overkill?

Check out the Kansas mascot:

Discipline to come:

***

