Rep. Jerry Nadler is finding himself the target of Republicans this morning, and rightfully so, for accusing Senators yesterday of engaging in a “coverup”:

Expect this narrative today. GOP senators saying they were offended at Nadler’s speech, attacking the Senate last night. That partially prompted Chief Justice Roberts to admonish both sides — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 22, 2020

Maybe they’re arguing that it undercuts the Dem case because it does undercut the Dem case?