China has reportedly quarantined the city of Wuhan, population 11 million, in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus:

Wuhan is suspending all public transportation, buses, trains, airplanes and ferries to better combat the coronavirus epidemic. — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) January 22, 2020

#BREAKING: In order to fight #WuFlu, Wuhan’s bus, metro, ferry and other long-distance transport services will be temporarily suspended starting on January 23 at 10 am, says state media @CCTV. Airport and train stations leaving Wuhan will also close. #WuhanPneumonia pic.twitter.com/Yte7KjZAlf — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) January 22, 2020

Ron Klain, the Ebola czar under President Obama, says the move came too late:

Wuhan is the 7th largest city in China — as San Antonio is in the US. Also, it is probably too late for this to be effective, and tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of people have left this city for other parts of China. https://t.co/74BXqVCEBC — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) January 22, 2020

And that it’s impossible to quarantine the city:

You don't . People have been travelling in and out of Wuhan for days, and even this order does not take effect for many hours. https://t.co/uai9V9gRUN — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) January 22, 2020

For comparison purposes:

Wuhan has 11 million people that appear to be quarantined. New York City has 8.6 million, for comparison. https://t.co/Wvydz2DgYm — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) January 22, 2020

This does not look good:

#China Video from #Wuhan filmed by a local citizen; he filmed the makeshift tents in a Wuhan hospital to quarantine and treat the patients of #WuhanPneumonia His comments:

– #WuhanPneumonia is much more serious than anyone has imagined

– It looks like Biohazard (game/movie) pic.twitter.com/aOtCWIyVaK — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 22, 2020

Everything is fine?

WATCH: Chinese health workers, donning masks & biohazard suits, use thermal devices to screen the body temperatures of passengers arriving in Beijing from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak; at least 17 are dead as the number of new cases in China has sharply risen. pic.twitter.com/6oxNzaRmlQ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 22, 2020

There are fears that the virus could easily spread to the United States:

Fairfax County schools are considering immediate "adjustments" to the student exchange program involving 21 middle school kids who arrived from Wuhan China in the last 48 hours. Parents are concerned the kids could carry the #coronavirus — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) January 22, 2020

And nations are advising against non-essential travel to China: