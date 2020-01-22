Um, did he not see “The Bad News Bears”? The Bears were the heroes in that film and were awesome:

If there’s any unfairness in these proceedings, it’s the astounding mismatch between the high skill and preparation of the House managers and the rambling, dissembling, and gaslighting of @realDonaldTrump’s counsel. It’s like the New York Yankees versus the Bad News Bears. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 21, 2020

This ending is classic!

We guess he got tired of “The Caine Mutiny” analogy:

I know that like Lt. Greenwald’s view of Captain Queeg in the Caine Mutiny, some people think @realDonaldTrump should be given support in light of, and not removed for, his mental failings. But unlike Queeg, Trump has zero record of honorable service and zero capacity for it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 27, 2019

Anyway, be careful what you wish for. Voters would’ve picked the Bears over the Yankees in a heartbeat, which airline-etiquette expert Tom Nichols acknowledges in the most condescending way possible, of course:

The problem is that a significant number of people in America hate competence and intelligence, and prefer the mookery of the Trump team because it makes them feel less inadequate themselves. https://t.co/Q4smhIYBWE — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 22, 2020

See you in November, Yankees:

However, in this case the Bad News Bears have their own television network and a loyal fan base that believes the team is winning the World Series regardless of how they play. https://t.co/1sB53a1yzj — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) January 21, 2020

***