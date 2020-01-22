You know, this really should end the impeachment trial farce once and for all, but it won’t.

Here’s Sen. Lindsey Graham on yesterday’s “stunning admission by the House Managers”:

Stunning admission by the House Managers. The House Managers on the floor admitted that going to federal court would get in the way of impeaching the President before the election. And in that case — the Court be damned! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

Cocaine Mitch will not play this game, however:

Unbelievably, they are asking the Senate to take the same position. Very honest statement by Congresswoman Demings. However, very dangerous principle for the presidency. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

More from Sen. Graham:

What I’ve learned today: ▶️ It is bad for the country to have impeachment driven by partisan politicians who want a political outcome — the process be damned! ▶️ It’s unconscionable that the House would ask the Senate to treat the courts as an impediment to impeachment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

▶️ If there was ever a need for an independent judiciary, it was in the House impeachment process. ▶️ Unfortunately that was denied to President @realDonaldTrump because they wanted to impeach him before the election. ▶️ I’m confident the Senate will not go down that road. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

And here’s a doozy. . .

Schiff wants us to believe that Hunter Biden actually earned the $50,000/month? What a joke:

Manager Schiff says Hunter Biden: ▶️ Did nothing wrong while serving on Burisma’s board where he was receiving approximately $50,000 a month beginning in 2014; and — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

And this is why the Bidens need to be witnesses if Dems keep this up:

▶️ Played no role in having the Ukrainian prosecutor fired — who was investigating Burisma’s president for corruption beginning in 2016. How does he know this? How does he justify these statements? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2020

