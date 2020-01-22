LOL.

Here’s Adam Schiff channeling Republican Sen. Martha McSally and totally ignoring CNN’s “liberal hack” Manu Raju after her shouted a question at Jerry Nadler, Jim Acosta style:

Dear Diary: And then he never called on me!

What’s even funnier is Raju is being called out for this by libs. Maybe he’s a “conservative hack”?

Schiff was right?

***

