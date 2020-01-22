LOL.

Here’s Adam Schiff channeling Republican Sen. Martha McSally and totally ignoring CNN’s “liberal hack” Manu Raju after her shouted a question at Jerry Nadler, Jim Acosta style:

.@mkraju: Mr. Nadler, the Republicans have been going — ADAM SCHIFF: I’m going to respond to the questions. RAJU: OK, well Mr. Nadler’s been criticized by Republicans, Mr. Schiff. pic.twitter.com/MSTeLSrUus — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 22, 2020

First tried to ask Jerry Nadler about his comments last night accusing GOP of a coverup, which Senate Rs have been criticizing all morning. Schiff then stepped in and said he would answer all questions at the brief presser, then didn’t take that question. https://t.co/kMA64lgxQm — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 22, 2020

What’s even funnier is Raju is being called out for this by libs. Maybe he’s a “conservative hack”?

You’re presumably tweeting this to further shine light on this line of questioning. Why be complicit in the GOP ploy? They act egregiously by blocking witnesses and documents – the Democrats call them on it – and then the GOP takes umbrage at the criticism. Rinse repeat. — Alex Sepiol (@ASepiol) January 22, 2020

Schiff was right?

Shoutout to Shiff for doing the right thing https://t.co/rXL3fGqj6T — Insanul Ahmed (@Incilin) January 22, 2020

