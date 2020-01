CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey wants to know why the Senate’s impeachment trial can’t start at 9 a.m.:

Is there any reason why the Senate can't just change the rule to start the hearing at 9AM instead of 1PM? They could still do 12 hour days, but avoid the middle of the night marathon.

It’s a “genuine question,” y’all:

This is a genuine question. There might be some reason it can't start before them. Maybe morning votes? But it does seem like an obvious solution. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 21, 2020

Well, you see, the guy presiding over it all does have a day job to attend to:

One of the reasons they’re starting at 1 is so the Chief Justice can continue to do his fairly important day job in the mornings. https://t.co/bC3NngVKng — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2020

If only Nancy Pelosi had sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate earlier, this may have been avoided:

I've gotten this question a few times today/yesterday: why is the Senate starting the trial at 1pm each day? The Supreme Court is still in session and the late start time is supposed to accommodate Chief Justice John Roberts' responsibilities there. — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) January 21, 2020

She’s still not buying it. Of course, this would make it more likely that the Dem Senators running for President spending even fewer days campaigning, so, LOL:

It seems like the Chief Justice having an important day job would be an argument for not forcing him to preside in the Senate for 12 hours until 1 or 2 am and then show up for court oral arguments a few hours later. Just spread it out over 4 days. https://t.co/4ZypYOXJns — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 21, 2020

***