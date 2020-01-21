Jim Acosta is in full Jim Acosta mode in Davos for the World Economic Forum, first getting ignored by President Trump this morning as we told you earlier today. . .

Trump in Davos would not answer question on whether there should be witnesses at impeachment trial. He is really trying to steer clear of the subject. pic.twitter.com/8mnTxOtt9M — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

. . .and also getting ignored by his daughter, Ivanka:

Dear Diary: Why won’t they talk to me?

Much of the same from cabinet secretaries and other top WH aides at forum. Up until now they’ve been keeping clear of impeachment questions. https://t.co/hcll9zScUG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2020

It’s a mystery.

***

