Remember this tweet from the NYT’s Binyamin Appelbaum last week? We do:

Well, he at it again, this time questioning Pete Buttigieg about his past work as a consultant for McKinsey. WTF is this?

This is like blaming an entry-level reporter at the New York Times for what’s written on the op-ed page:

Here’s what really went down:

And Appelbaum sounds like a Bond villain or something:

We’re still laughing:

Keep in mind, this is an interview they did for their big endorsement show that airs tonight:

From the New York Times on the special tonight:

And the NYT can spare us and further criticism of Trump as the “reality show” president when they’re pulling the same crap:

