Remember this tweet from the NYT’s Binyamin Appelbaum last week? We do:

LSU cancelled all classes, for everyone, for two days, because its football team is playing for the national championship. Obviously LSU's professional football players aren't there for the classes, but this is some next-level stuff.https://t.co/UKXevWla1T — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 14, 2020

Well, he at it again, this time questioning Pete Buttigieg about his past work as a consultant for McKinsey. WTF is this?

"The proposition I've been on the front lines of corporate price-fixing is bullshit"@nytimes writer @BCAppelbaum accuses @PeteButtigieg of fixing bread prices. The 2020 candidate says he wasn't aware of it until the day before the interview. pic.twitter.com/LYD1dSBKXh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 19, 2020

This is like blaming an entry-level reporter at the New York Times for what’s written on the op-ed page:

Punishing people who have worked up from Midwestern roots to go to good schools and daring to make money off that is why the party has a credibility gap. — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) January 18, 2020

Except it was a terrible, unfair question. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 18, 2020

Here’s what really went down:

Buttigieg neither knew nor should have known bread prices were being fixed. The scheme started in 2001. He consulted for Loblaws for a few months in 2008. The idea that a junior consultant would have been let in on this scheme is preposterous. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 18, 2020

And Appelbaum sounds like a Bond villain or something:

"You worked for a company that was fixing bread prices" …MISTER BOND https://t.co/o7qNYqjalF — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 19, 2020

We’re still laughing:

Holy sh*t I just laughed way too hard at the way he says that 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 19, 2020

Keep in mind, this is an interview they did for their big endorsement show that airs tonight:

I feel the same way about how the MSM is rounding on Buttigieg, who is more moderate (well, relatively speaking) than either of them. That NY Times editorial board interview with him was a clownshow, and everyone knows it. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 19, 2020

From the New York Times on the special tonight:

Watch the freewheeling conversations in a special, hourlong episode of “The Weekly” on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and streaming at 11 p.m. on Hulu — and see which candidate The Times editorial board will endorse for the 2020 Democratic nomination. A new TV series from The New York Times, bringing unparalleled journalism to the screen.

Watch on Sunday at 10 p.m. on FX and 11 p.m. on Hulu.

And the NYT can spare us and further criticism of Trump as the “reality show” president when they’re pulling the same crap:

NYT deputy editorial page editor @katiekings acknowledges concerns airing endorsement process on tonight's @TheWeekly: "The reality is when you bring TV cameras into any meeting, people’s behavior changes.” https://t.co/teqi8t2okl — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 20, 2020

You can read more here:

In Opinion In an interview, Pete Buttigieg "bristled at suggestions that his McKinsey work involved bread price fixing in Canada and claimed ignorance of the 'Mayo Pete' memes popular on the internet among millennials," writes our editorial board. https://t.co/ScFGp22BXu — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 16, 2020

***

Related:

NYT blue-check melts down after learning LSU canceled classes today https://t.co/Rl6nv66iXM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2020