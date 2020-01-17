Ladies and gentlemen, we give you perhaps the best video we’ve seen to date from a team visit to the White House courtesy of the LSU Tigers.

From TikTok user @Bayougem68:

According to multiple social media accounts, the woman in the video is Gemi Bordelon:

Her name is gemi bordelon !!!!! pic.twitter.com/VvsYbwt9R7 — 2020 NATTY CHAMPS 🏆 (@Jayy_Phillips95) January 17, 2020

And she’s the wife of former LSU and NFL offensive lineman Ben Bordelon:

wife of former player Ben Bordelon — Jim jR. (@Jimmer252) January 17, 2020

Her children have identified her as well:

it would be my mother https://t.co/J00vlZZ0n0 — brooke bordelon (@brookemb_) January 17, 2020

And thank you for making the trip, Mrs. Bordelon:

Ladies and gentlemen,,,, we got her! It's Gemi Bordelon, wife of former LSU player Ben Bordelon. I have no idea why they were along for the trip or why she was a part of the video but it's 100% her pic.twitter.com/xMn7leE4bV — Blake Krass (@BlakeyLocks) January 17, 2020

Twitter, do your thing:

Gemi Bordelon will be trending on Twitter in no time. #LSU — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) January 17, 2020

