There’s an insane “bomb cyclone” storm happening tonight in Newfoundland that’s already dropped over 60 cm of snow on some places, and counting:

The "bomb cyclone" storm has wind gusts > 75 mph and very heavy snow.

Here is the development from the 00z ECMWF model …

Pressure falls rapidly as the center wobbles around Newfoundland. pic.twitter.com/PyZARSXmko — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 18, 2020

St Johns Airport #YYT up to 65 cm of snow through 10:30 PM. Only 4 more cm to go and we set a new one-day snowfall record for #YYT (68.4 cm on April 5, 1999) #nlwx — Brian Walsh (@BrianWalshWX) January 18, 2020

The winds are crazy, too, and even blew over meteorologist Chris Murphy while he was on air:

.@MurphTWN gets hit by a gust of wind in St.John’s, as a raging blizzard brings eastern Newfoundland to a standstill (He's OK). Read the lastest about the storm here: https://t.co/TzvbyqyXOJ pic.twitter.com/NV1MFHfws7 — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 17, 2020

Yes, get out of the snow hurricane:

It has now become impossible to even speak to the camera outside in St. John’s. We are pulling in. Besides, I’ve run out of words to describe it. I’m pretty much speechless. And that never happens. This is extraordinary. #NLStorm pic.twitter.com/SqtvVYqln0 — Kayla Hounsell (@KaylaHounsell) January 17, 2020

Digging out of this mess is going to be something:

Hard to tell but this car is stuck in the middle of the road #snowmaggedon2020 #nltraffic #nlstorm pic.twitter.com/mN1NVIglKf — Danielle Douglas (@dddouglas__) January 17, 2020

“What cars?”:

Cars? What cars? There are full vehicles under that snow on the left #nlwx pic.twitter.com/jnQUiOEJmf — Ariana Kelland (@arianakelland) January 18, 2020

And there are a lot of photos like this flying around Twitter:

Currently in the Goulds: my wine never tasted better. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/4ISKTxYIhl — Amanda Collins (@acollins364) January 17, 2020

The Battery neighborhood of St. John’s is being evacuated after an avalanche sent snow crashing through a home:

At this time, the SJRFD are continuing to work with RNC and City plows to attempt to evacuate families in the Battery area. @RNC_PoliceNL #nlwx — City of St. John's (@CityofStJohns) January 18, 2020

Photos from the avalanche destruction:

Homes in the outer battery on Signal Hill in downtown St. John’s being evacuated after heavy snows caused an avalanche that burst into a home. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/KbaLoYtcmx — David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) January 18, 2020

Prayers up to all the first responders out there tonight:

Reports confirmed! Firefighters at my door in outer battery asking to evacuate us. pic.twitter.com/YuAWJQxG8w — Will Durocher (@WillDurocher) January 17, 2020

