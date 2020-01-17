There’s an insane “bomb cyclone” storm happening tonight in Newfoundland that’s already dropped over 60 cm of snow on some places, and counting:

The winds are crazy, too, and even blew over meteorologist Chris Murphy while he was on air:

Yes, get out of the snow hurricane:

Digging out of this mess is going to be something:

“What cars?”:

And there are a lot of photos like this flying around Twitter:

The Battery neighborhood of St. John’s is being evacuated after an avalanche sent snow crashing through a home:

Photos from the avalanche destruction:

Prayers up to all the first responders out there tonight:

